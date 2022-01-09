Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:35 IST
Mandaviya to interact with health ministers of 5 states, UT on Monday to review COVID-19 situation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with health ministers of five states and a Union Territory to review the COVID-19 situation on Monday amid a spike in infections, official sources said.

The Union minister will virtually interact with health ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, an official source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days. On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

