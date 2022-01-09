Left Menu

Delhi govt asks private hospitals, nursing homes to ensure staff follow COVID-19 protocol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:33 IST
Delhi govt asks private hospitals, nursing homes to ensure staff follow COVID-19 protocol
  • India

The Delhi health department has directed all private hospitals and nursing homes to ensure that their health care staff treating non-Covid patients maintain coronavirus appropriate behaviour and are routinely checked for the infection. The health care workers showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed to work till their RTPCR report is negative, it said.

The directions come in view of a surge in Covid cases in ICUs, dialysis units and wards of hospitals.

The department said infected health care workers and undiagnosed infected patients are likely the reason behind the spread of the infection in these areas.

“Therefore, the authorities of all private hospitals and nursing homes are to ensure that the health care workers treating non-Covid patients, especially in ICUs, maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and are routinely checked for SARS-CoV-2,” read an advisory issued by the health department.

It may also be ensured that health care workers have received COVID-19 vaccination as per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, the department said.

It has also asked the private hospitals and nursing homes to create an isolation area within intensive care units (ICUs) and wards to manage new patients till their RTPCR report is available. PTI GVS SRY

