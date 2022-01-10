Left Menu

Booster dose drive for frontline workers, elderly begins in Jharkhand

10-01-2022
Booster dose drive for frontline workers, elderly begins in Jharkhand
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly across the country, the Jharkhand government, much like other states, on Monday began administering the third shot or the precautionary dose to its frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

The state has around 6.5 lakh people who are above 60 years of age and have comorbid conditions, the additional chief secretary of the health department, Arun Kumar Singh, said.

''We will ensure that precautionary doses are administered to all healthcare and frontline workers, besides elderly with comorbidities,'' he told PTI.

Beneficiaries would be given the same vaccine that they had taken as the first and the second dose, Singh stated.

Jharkhand had on Sunday 3,444 new COVID-19 cases, and four deaths.

