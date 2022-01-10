K'taka: COVID-19 booster dose vaccine drive begins in Dakshin Kannada, Udupi

The drive to administer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible above 60 years of age began in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday. The drive at the government Wenlock hospital here was inaugurated by Dakshin Kannada district in-charge Minister S Angara in the presence of Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Mayor Premananda Shetty and district health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore Kumar.

In Udupi, the booster dose vaccination drive was inaugurated at Ayush hospital, Ajjarkad by coastal development authority chairman Mattaru Ratnaker Hegde.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao, District Health Officer Dr Nagabhushana Udupa and others were present.

Booster shots are being made available at all government vaccination centres in the districts, health department sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)