Karnataka CM Bommai tests COVID positive

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.The Chief Minister also said he is doing fine and is under home quarantine.I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:18 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.

The Chief Minister also said he is doing ''fine'' and is under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,'' Bommai tweeted.

He had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose COVID vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.

Recently, Bommai's cabinet colleagues- Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh- had tested COVID positive.

