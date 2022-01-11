France eases COVID testing protocols in schools - PM

French schoolchildren will be allowed to do self-tests instead of PCR tests, as a surge in COVID-19 infections has made the health protocol in the education sector too heavy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

"This will have an effect on the waiting lines (outside pharmacies)", Castex told France 2 television in an interview.

