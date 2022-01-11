Left Menu

Insurers will cover 8 at-home COVID tests per person each month -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 03:08 IST
Insurers will cover 8 at-home COVID tests per person each month -White House
Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests per person each month, the Biden administration said on Monday, expanding access to highly sought-after kits as Americans grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The White House also said there is no limit to the number of COVID-19 tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a health care provider.

