Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says city to start vaccinating children over 5 years old

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-01-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 07:49 IST
Hong Kong leader says city to start vaccinating children over 5 years old
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong will start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children over five years old, as the city moves to boost its rate of vaccinated residents amid an emerging wave of coronavirus cases, its chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Lam, who was speaking at a weekly press briefing, said kindergartens and primary schools must stop face-to-face classes until after the Lunar New Year period at the start of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022