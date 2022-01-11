Hong Kong leader says city to start vaccinating children over 5 years old

Hong Kong will start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children over five years old, as the city moves to boost its rate of vaccinated residents amid an emerging wave of coronavirus cases, its chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Lam, who was speaking at a weekly press briefing, said kindergartens and primary schools must stop face-to-face classes until after the Lunar New Year period at the start of February.

