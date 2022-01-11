Left Menu

Cong in-charge for Uttarakhand tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:25 IST
Cong in-charge for Uttarakhand tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the information on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Yadav said he has tested positive for Covid but has very mild symptoms.

He advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022