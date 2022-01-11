Cong in-charge for Uttarakhand tests positive for coronavirus
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sharing the information on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Yadav said he has tested positive for Covid but has very mild symptoms.
He advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
Bulli Bai app row: Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub; DCW asks cops to appear before it
Delhi Police asks Twitter for details of user who first posted 'Bulli Bai' content, directs removal of all related tweets
Bulli Bai app row: Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub; directs removal of offensive content
Twitter bans Representative Greene's personal account for COVID claims