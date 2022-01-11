Cong in-charge for Uttarakhand tests positive for coronavirus

Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the information on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Yadav said he has tested positive for Covid but has very mild symptoms.

He advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

