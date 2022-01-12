U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients

The U.S. government's Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen Inc's Aduhelm. The agency said that it plans to provide coverage for the drug, but only for patients enrolled in qualifying clinical trials.

Biogen shares were down 7.3% at $224 in aftermarket trading on Tuesday. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is the agency responsible for Medicare coverage, has sought comments on the proposal and plans to announce a final decision on April 11.

The CMS has been working since July on a national coverage policy for the drug, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last June despite its questionable efficacy against the brain-wasting disease. Only one of Biogen's two pivotal trials showed Aduhelm can slow the rate of cognitive decline for Alzheimer's patients. Many experts questioned the FDA's rationale for Aduhelm's approval without more definitive proof of benefit and doctors have held back on prescribing it. (Reporting By Deena Beasley and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Caroline Humer, Bill Berkrot and Devika Syamnath)

