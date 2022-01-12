Brazil registers 70,765 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 147 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 04:26 IST
Brazil reported 70,765 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 147 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The country has now registered 22,629,460 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,238, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
