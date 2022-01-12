Left Menu

Maha: 370 cops test positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours; over 2,100 under treatment

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:40 IST
At least 370 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday evening.

Those infected included 60 officers and 310 constables, he said.

At present, a total of 504 officers and 1,678 constables are undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection across the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 48,611 staff of Maharashtra Police (6,204 officers and 42,407 constables) have caught the viral infection.

As many as 46 officers and 458 constables died due to COVID-19. Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago.

