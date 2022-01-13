Assam logs 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, 437 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 6,35,050, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, logged 1,138 new cases, up from 870 on Tuesday, while 287 fresh infections were registered in Cachar and 172 each in Jorhat and Kamrup (Rural).

The death toll rose to 6,189 as four more persons - two from Dibrugarh and one each from Cachar and Sonitpur - succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 1,347 COVID-positive patients have so far died due to other reasons, it said. At least 731 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,15,722.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is at 96.96 per cent.

Assam now has 11,792 active cases, up from 9,253 the previous day.

The fresh cases were detected from 49,915 sample tests conducted during the day, with the daily positivity rate increasing to 6.56 per cent from 5.69 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said. The NHM said over 3.96 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

