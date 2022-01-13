Brazil registers 87,471 cases of coronavirus, 133 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 03:38 IST
Brazil reported 87,471 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 133 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The country has now registered 22,716,931 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,371, according to ministry data. ))
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
Advertisement