Left Menu

Brazil registers 87,471 cases of coronavirus, 133 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 03:38 IST
Brazil registers 87,471 cases of coronavirus, 133 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reported 87,471 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 133 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country has now registered 22,716,931 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,371, according to ministry data. ))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022