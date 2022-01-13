Left Menu

Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:23 IST
Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Africa's top public health body is in talks with Pfizer about bringing its treatment pill for COVID-19 to the continent, its director said on Thursday.

"We are in really close discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the drugs available on the continent and accessible on the continent," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022