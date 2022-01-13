Hungary expects substantial further rise in COVID-19 cases -PM aide

Hungary expects a substantial further increase in COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Thursday.

He said the number of daily new cases would likely hit new all-time peaks, adding however that the government did not expect a similar increase in hospitalisations and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)