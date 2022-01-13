Left Menu

Ladakh reports 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

With these, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 502 -- 468 in Leh and 34 in Kargil district.Ladakh has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic. No fresh case death was reported, they added.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,649, while the active cases in the union territory have shot up to to 502, officials said on Thursday.

Twenty six patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,125, they said.

Of the 122 fresh cases, 111 were reported from Leh district and 11 from Kargil district, they said. With these, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 502 -- 468 in Leh and 34 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic. No fresh case death was reported, they added. Another 1,029 sample reports in Ladakh were tested negative, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

