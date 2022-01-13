Hungary makes fourth COVID-19 shot available based on doctors' recommendation
13-01-2022
Hungary is to make a fourth COVID-19 shot available to people who ask for it, after a consultation with a doctor, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a news conference on Thursday.
"Anyone can get a fourth COVID-19 shot based on a consultation with a doctor, the decree about this will be published this week," Gulyas said.
