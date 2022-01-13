Left Menu

Spain to cap antigen test prices, expand booster programme

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Spain will cap prices for rapid coronavirus tests and open up its booster shot programme to everyone over the age of 18, the Health Minister said on Thursday, a day after data showed Omicron's rampant spread might be starting to slow.

Darias said that from Saturday antigen tests, which are only be available in pharmacies and not for sale in supermarkets, would sell for a maximum of 2.94 euros ($3.37) bringing prices closer in line with other European countries.

She added the interval between the last dose of the vaccine and the booster will be cut to five months from six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

