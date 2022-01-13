Left Menu

30 BSF jawans test positive for Covid in Kotdwar

A total 82 jawans of the BSFs 50th battalion had arrived in Kotdwar from Bhuj in Gujarat for security purposes and 30 of them were tested positive for Covid, Battalion Commander Ritesh Kumar said.Their reports arrived late on Wednesday night, he said.

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:03 IST
30 BSF jawans test positive for Covid in Kotdwar
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty BSF jawans reaching Kotdwar in Pauri district from Gujarat on poll duty have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Thursday. A total 82 jawans of the BSF’s 50th battalion had arrived in Kotdwar from Bhuj in Gujarat for security purposes and 30 of them were tested positive for Covid, Battalion Commander Ritesh Kumar said.

Their reports arrived late on Wednesday night, he said. They have been kept in isolation in a part of a school building where they were staying and corona kits were distributed among them, he said.

All of them have mild symptoms, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022