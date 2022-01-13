Assam Governor tests COVID positive

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. ''The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition,'' the official said.

The governor's medical parameters are within normal range and he is asymptomatic, the official said. His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan. Assam has been reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of January with the state logging 3,274 fresh infections on Wednesday, pushing the overall caseload to 6,35,050.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 1,138 new cases on Wednesday, a sharp increase from 870 on Tuesday.

