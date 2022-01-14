Cruz's U.S. Senate bill on Nord Stream 2 sanctions fails to pass

A U.S. bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz failed to get enough votes to pass on Thursday.

The tally stood at 53 in favor and 41 against, with the legislation needing 60 votes to pass. Voting was ongoing.

The bill had been expected to fail in the 50-50 Senate as Democrats on Wednesday introduced their own sweeping sanctions legislation on the pipeline to Germany that would bypass Ukraine, potentially undermining its struggles against Russia.

