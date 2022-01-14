Left Menu

Brazil registers 97,986 cases of coronavirus, 174 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 14-01-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 05:24 IST
Brazil reported 97,986 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 174 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country has now registered 22,814,917 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,545, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

