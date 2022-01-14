Don't go for fancy drugs to treat COVID-19: Expert

By Shalini Bhardwaj As India reported more than 2.64 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a health expert said most of the patients are recovering with symptomatic treatment and do not require any fancy drugs.

"My request to those patients who are healthy and more immunocompetent young adults having hardly any symptoms is that they should not go for these fancy drugs," said Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director and HOD Chest and Respiratory Diseases, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi. "We don't know all these required any emergency treatment. It might cause problems in the later stage," Dr Nayar said.

He suggested that patients should consult a specialist before taking any medication. As Omicron driven wave reports less severity in cases due to which people are recovering in home isolation but the infection rate is high due to which doctors are getting numerous calls.

"We are getting a call every second. Most of them talk about themselves and the whole family. It is very aggressive and spreading like anything," Dr said. "We are getting cases but the number is not as much as it was in the second wave. In the second wave, most of the cases were required of oxygen and hospitalisation but this time, we have fewer cases that require hospitalisation," he said. (ANI)

