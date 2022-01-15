Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's drug to treat eczema; U.S. reports case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a wild bird and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Peak Omicron? Experts wary of calling time on variant wave in Europe

A surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant may have peaked in some parts of Europe but medics say the impact will continue to be felt across the region, with hospitals still at risk of facing a rush of admissions. Health experts and politicians warn against complacency, saying it is not yet clear whether their data reflect the full impact of the Christmas and New Year holidays, when families gathered for long periods indoors and the risk of intergenerational spread of the virus may be greater.

U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's drug to treat eczema

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc's drug Cibinqo to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday.

EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee also recommended a similar warning be included for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine in October, and reiterated the decision on Friday.

UK study finds more Omicron hospitalisations in youngest children, but cases mild

Young children and babies are proportionally more likely to be hospitalised with Omicron compared to older children than with previous variants but the cases are still mild, British researchers said, adding the overall picture was reassuring. Omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fuelled a spike in cases to record highs, though the variant is less severe than previous ones, and high vaccination levels among adults have also helped to limit the rise in hospitalisations. Children are less vulnerable than older adults to COVID-19.

FDA approves expanded use of AbbVie's arthritis drug to treat eczema

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of AbbVie Inc's arthritis drug to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday. The approval of Rinvoq for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, was for patients 12 years and older who do not respond to previous treatment or when use of other treatments is not recommended.

As Omicron fuels surge, U.S. students stage walkouts to protest in-person classes

Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday to pressure officials to switch to remote learning, as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupts schools around the United States. About 600 students from 11 Boston schools participated, according to the school district. Many students returned to classrooms later, while others went home after taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications. Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a prescription, it said in a statement.

U.S. reports case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a wild bird

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday confirmed the first case of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in a wild bird since 2016, in South Carolina. The strain, Eurasian H5 avian influenza, was found in a wild American wigeon in Colleton County, South Carolina, the agency said in a statement. It advised poultry producers to review safety measures to assure the health of their birds.

U.S. households can order 4 free COVID-19 tests starting Jan 19 - White House

U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the website COVIDTests.gov starting on Jan. 19 with shipping expected seven to 12 days after ordering, the White House said on Friday. The batch of free tests are aimed at easing a shortage of COVID-19 tests across the country amid increased demand during the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. It isn't the hospital group's first foray into manufacturing. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020 choked shipments from Asia, producer of about 80% of the world's medical masks and protective gear, OSF and some other hospital groups started investing in U.S. production of key supplies including masks, gowns and critical pharmaceuticals.

