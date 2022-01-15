Brazil registers 112,286 cases of coronavirus, 251 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reported 112,286 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 251 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The country has now registered 22,927,203 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,796, according to ministry data. (Writing by Carolina Pulice)

