China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. China reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 42 infections a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-01-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 06:57 IST
China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Guangdong, Shaanxi and Zhejiang. China reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 42 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 14, mainland China had 104,745 confirmed cases.

