Left Menu

Covid surge: WB govt likely to cancel rally to mark Netaji’s birthday on Jan 23, curtail R-Day celebrations

The West Bengal government is likely to cancel a rally to mark legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Boses birth anniversary on January 23 as well as curtail the Repuplic Day programme on Red Road here, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, a state secretariat source said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:23 IST
Covid surge: WB govt likely to cancel rally to mark Netaji’s birthday on Jan 23, curtail R-Day celebrations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is likely to cancel a rally to mark legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as well as curtail the Repuplic Day programme on Red Road here, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, a state secretariat source said on Saturday. Discussions regarding the possible measures were held during a meeting of senior officials, including Chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika late on Friday, he said.

"The situation is not favourable for celebrating Netaji's birthday and Republic Day in a grand manner, as Covid infections are on the rise again and large gatherings cannot be allowed. "The rally on January 23 that was scheduled to be held from Red Road to Shyambazar is likely to be cancelled… The Republic Day programme could also be limited to only 30 minutes," the source said. The final call, however, will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

West Bengal had on Friday reported 22,645 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 18,63,697. The death toll climbed to 20,013 after 28 more fatalities were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022