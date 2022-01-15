Left Menu

Jharkhand reports its first 14 Omicron cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:42 IST
Jharkhand reports its first 14 Omicron cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand on Saturday reported its first 14 Omicron cases, a senior official said.

''Fourteen Omicron cases have been confirmed in Jharkhand,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that the 14 cases were among 87 samples sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar on January 1 for genome sequencing.

One Delta variant and 32 variants of concern were also detected, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022