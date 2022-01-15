Jharkhand reports its first 14 Omicron cases

Jharkhand on Saturday reported its first 14 Omicron cases, a senior official said.

''Fourteen Omicron cases have been confirmed in Jharkhand,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that the 14 cases were among 87 samples sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar on January 1 for genome sequencing.

One Delta variant and 32 variants of concern were also detected, Singh said.

