India daily COVID-19 case count touches 8-month peak, 314 deaths

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 09:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India reported 271,202 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest daily count in eight months, taking its total tally to 37.12 million, the federal health ministry said on Sunday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 314 to 486,066, the ministry said.

