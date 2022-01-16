Left Menu

Australia's daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100,000

Australia's daily coronavirus infections on Sunday fell below 100,000 for the first time in five days, amid expectations that the Omicron wave had neared its peak in New South Wales, the worst-hit state.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-01-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 10:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australia's daily coronavirus infections on Sunday fell below 100,000 for the first time in five days, amid expectations that the Omicron wave had neared its peak in New South Wales, the worst-hit state. A total of 85,824 cases were reported by midday, down from the pandemic high of more than 150,000 hit on Thursday, with infections steadily falling since then. Northern Territory, which has been reporting cases in the hundreds, and largely virus-free Western Australia are due to report later.

Health authorities on Saturday said modeling suggested Australia was close to the peak of its worst outbreak in the pandemic but warned cases would remain elevated over the "next few weeks". After successfully restricting virus spread earlier in the pandemic, Australia has seen a runaway Omicron outbreak clocking more than 1.3 million cases in the past two weeks as states began easing strict COVID-19 curbs late last year when vaccination levels hit 70%-80%.

More people have also been admitted to hospitals than at any other time during the pandemic but authorities have said the health systems can cope with the rising cases. Amid the Omicron surge, officials have been pushing for more residents to get vaccinated in Australia, where more than 92% of the population above 16 are already double-dosed.

Australia's total infections since the pandemic began topped 1.5 million on Sunday, while deaths stood at 2,673. New South Wales reported 34,660 new infections while neighboring Victoria logged 28,128 and Queensland 17,445 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

