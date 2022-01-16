Left Menu

Third wave of pandemic may peak in Indore district in Jan-end or early Feb with 5,000 cases per day: official

The third wave of coronavirus pandemic may peak in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh either in the last week of January or in the beginning of February with cases surging to over 5,000 a day, a member of the state advisory committee said on Sunday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST
Third wave of pandemic may peak in Indore district in Jan-end or early Feb with 5,000 cases per day: official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third wave of coronavirus pandemic may peak in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh either in the last week of January or in the beginning of February with cases surging to over 5,000 a day, a member of the state advisory committee said on Sunday. A total of 1,852 cases were reported in the Indore district in the last 24 hours with the case positivity rate at 16.5 per cent, which is the highest number of infections recorded in a single day in this district in the last 22 months of the pandemic, officials said.

Indore is the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh in terms of the COVID pandemic. A total of 1,841 cases were found in Indore on April 25 last year during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. Dr Nishant Khare, a member of the state-level advisory committee for the prevention of COVID-19, told PTI that given the current trend of the surge in infections, it is estimated that the third wave may peak either in the last week of January or at the beginning of February in the Indore district. "More than 5,000 new cases may be detected in a single day in the Indore district during this peak," he said. At the same time, less than two per cent of the patients currently need hospitalisation while the rest are recovering during home isolation, Khare said.

He said 80 per cent of the newly infected patients in the Indore district are asymptomatic. The Indore district administration has made arrangements of admitting 10,000 people to hospitals in the district if needed, officials said. Indore district registered 1,65,124 COVID-19 cases since March 24, 2020. 1,398 patients died during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022