Jharkhand logs 2,776 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-01-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 09:43 IST
Jharkhand logs 2,776 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,05,309 as 2,776 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 5,203, a health bulletin said on Monday.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 888, followed by 621 in East Singhbhum district, it said.

Three fresh fatalities were registered in East Singhbhum district, under which Jamshedpur city falls, and one in neighbouring Seraikela Kharsawan district, the bulletin said.

The state now has 31,747 active cases, while 3,68,359 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,776 in the last 24 hours.

Jharkhand has tested over 51,797 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

