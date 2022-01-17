Left Menu

Pfizer CEO: COVID virus will continue to circulate for many years

Representative Image
The chief executive of Pfizer told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that the coronavirus will continue to circulate for many years to come, but that this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also told BFM TV that the COVID vaccine was "safe and efficient" for children.

