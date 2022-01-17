Left Menu

Uzbekistan reports record COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Uzbekistan on Monday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, the highest number on record, after confirming the presence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus this month.

Its Central Asian neighbours Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have also reported jumps in COVID-19 cases after registering the spread of Omicron.

Kazakhstan reported a record 13,523 cases on Sunday. On Monday, the Kazakh government said middle and high school students in the country's three largest cities would study remotely until the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

