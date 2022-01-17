Netherlands registers record 42,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The Netherlands registered a record 42,000 coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, acdording to data released by health officials on Monday.

On Friday, the government ordered the reopening of most stores https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/netherlands-ease-coronavirus-restrictions-despite-new-wave-infections-2022-01-14 after a month-long lockdown intended to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in the Netherlands.

