U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19: spokesman
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said.
He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all duties remotely, the spokesman added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
