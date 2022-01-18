Left Menu

Czech Republic sees biggest daily jump in COVID cases since Dec 1

The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day rise since Dec. 1, the Health Ministry said. On Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 20,270 new coronavirus infections, up from 7,342 a week earlier. Hospitalisations, which peaked above 7,000 in early December in the last wave, stood at 1,660 on Monday, up a touch from Sunday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-01-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 12:02 IST
The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day rise since Dec. 1, the Health Ministry said. The central European country of 10.7 million is bracing for a new wave of the pandemic as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus begins pushing up cases.

The government has shortened quarantine and isolation times as part of new measures while also launching mandatory testing of employees at companies, which got underway this week. On Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 20,270 new coronavirus infections, up from 7,342 a week earlier.

Hospitalisations, which peaked above 7,000 in early December in the last wave, stood at 1,660 on Monday, up a touch from Sunday.

