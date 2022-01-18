Governments worldwide are easing quarantine rules, reviewing coronavirus curbs, and dialing back pandemic-era emergency support as they bid to launch their economies back into some version of normality, even as countries record new peaks in infections driven by the Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* An accusation by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former senior adviser that he lied to parliament about a lockdown party at his official residence is nonsense, his deputy said. * Romania reported 16,760 new cases, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October.

* Bulgaria reported 9,996 cases, setting a new record daily tally following a surge of cases. * The Czech Republic reported more than 20,000 new cases, the biggest single-day rise since Dec. 1.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalization rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.

* Japan's new cases jumped to a record, local media reported, as the government considered expanding measures to contain the Omicron variant. * China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

* Thailand will lower its COVID-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy. * Thailand also approved a $45 million 90-day program to offer essential products at reduced prices and pledged to manage high-priced products to ease pandemic hardship.

* Hong Kong ordered a cull of 2,000 hamsters and warned pet owners not to kiss animals after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was traced to a pet shop. AMERICAS

* China's aviation regulator suspended another eight incoming U.S. flights by U.S. airlines over COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cancellation this year to 84, based on a Reuters tally. * Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 59 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 301,469.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel will continue to offer a fourth vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said, predicting contagions stoked by the variant will wane in a week.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab, but it likely is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * A seven-year high for oil prices pushed benchmark German Bund yields to the brink of positive territory, lifted U.S. Treasuries to pre-COVID levels, and left global share markets trudging lower.

* Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to hit $100 per barrel in the second half of this year, citing a lower than the expected hit to demand from the Omicron variant coupled with increased supply disruptions and OPEC+ shortfalls. * Japan upgraded its view on production for the first time in over a year in a January report while signaling imminent risks that the Omicron outbreak could cool down the economy's budding consumption-led recovery.

