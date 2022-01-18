Left Menu

WHO urges manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccine data

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:19 IST
WHO urges manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccine data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A World Health Organization committee on Tuesday urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide them with the data they require in order to list their shots for emergency use, saying that the delays were affecting equitable vaccine access.

"The Committee recognized the challenges posed by some manufacturers' delayed submission of vaccine data to WHO," the WHO's Emergency Committee said in a statement, urging vaccine producers to provide the data as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022