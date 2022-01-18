NABL accreditation for KIMSHEALTH testing, calibration

The KIMSHEALTH Medical Devices Testing and Calibration Lab (KMDTCL) has won NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) recognition and became the country's second and Kerala's first hospital group to receive the honour.

KIMSHEALTH said the accreditation authorises it to test the performance standard of medical equipment and certify them.

''KMDTCL, which functions under KIMSHEALTH’s clinical engineering section, is equipped with master test equipment from international manufacturers and has equipment certification system complying to international standards,'' said a press release from KIMSHEALTH.

The NABL recognition enables the KIMS hospital to bypass the tedious procedure of sending its equipment to other labs for certification thus cutting short possible delays in proceeding with urgent treatments for critical diseases.

''KMDTCL wins the recognition for ensuring the accuracy, precision, reliability and safety of medical equipment used in emergency departments, operation theatre and multi-disciplinary ICUs. The equipment at KIMSHEALTH hospitals will from now on get certified through KMDTCL,'' the release said.

KIMSHEALTH Chairman and Managing Director M I Sahadulla said it was an achievement of immense pride. ''We have always striven to maintain high standards in patient care and safety, and invariably succeeded in it,'' he said, adding that it formally made them one of the safest hospitals in the country and the Middle-East.

Other hospitals in the country, too, can make use of KMDTCL's services.

