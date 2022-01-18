Receiving reports that 15-18 age group being administered vaccine other than Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it is receiving several reports that children in the age group of 15-18 years are being administered COVID-19 vaccine other than Covaxin.

Requesting health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group, Bharat Biotech in a Twitter post said its vaccine is the only approved COVID-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

''We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines,'' the company said.

In a statement, the vaccine major noted that all adverse events after vaccinations are reported to the Ministry of Health and AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) centres across the country.

Bharat Biotech also has extensive pharmacovigilance programmes to receive and investigate AEFI's, it added.

''We reject such misinformation and disinformation (related to vaccination for 15-18 age group), especially during this pandemic. Reporting on medicine, science, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, public health, etc, to be based on scientific data and analysis, not based on political, financial, or ideological motives or speculation,'' it said.

Fake news and false narratives result in increasing the levels of anxiety for adults and children during these stressful times and should be avoided, the company stated.

Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)