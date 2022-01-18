Left Menu

Paraguay President Abdo tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:57 IST
Paraguay's President Mario Abdo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms from the virus, the country's health ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday, as the South American region sees a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

"We inform that the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo, tested positive for COVID-19 today," the ministry said. "The president has mild symptoms and will continue to maintain preventive isolation in accordance with the provisions of the current health protocols."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

