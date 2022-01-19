Austrian coronavirus cases shatter record as Omicron spreads - chancellor

Austria's new daily coronavirus infections have shattered the previous record as the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

"We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a frighteningly high figure," Nehammer told a news conference. The previous record for new daily cases published by the interior and health ministries was 17,006, set a week ago.

