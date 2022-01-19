Left Menu

Czechs scrap compulsory vaccination, want to avoid split in society

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:46 IST
The Czech Republic's new centre-right government will not make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory, scrapping the previous cabinet's decree requiring people over the age of 60 and workers in healthcare, and social care and security services to get the jab from March, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

"This does not change our stance on vaccination, it is still undoubtedly the best way to fight COVID-19 ... However, we do not see reasons for compulsory vaccination, we do not want to deepen trenches in the society," Fiala told a news conference.

