Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency warns

Updated: 19-01-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:43 IST
COVID-19 infections continue to accelerate in the Americas, reaching new peaks, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"The virus is spreading more actively than ever before," said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne told a briefing.

In North America, the United States and Canada continue to experience a surge of COVID hospitalizations. The Caribbean is witnessing the steepest increase in COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, the regional health agency said.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

