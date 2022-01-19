Left Menu

Covid: 27 more deaths in Punjab, 7,849 cases

Six deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana, five from Jalandhar, two each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Sangrur and one each from Hoshiarpur and Patiala.The number of active cases was 45,505 while the states positivity rate stood at 18.94 per cent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,849 fresh coronavirus cases took the state's infection tally to 6,84,664, according to a medical bulletin issued on Wednesday. So far, 16,846 people have died from the infection in the state. Six deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana, five from Jalandhar, two each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Sangrur and one each from Hoshiarpur and Patiala.

The number of active cases was 45,505 while the state's positivity rate stood at 18.94 per cent. Ludhiana reported 1,325 cases, followed by 1,231 in Mohali and 888 in Jalandhar.

A total of 773 patients are on oxygen support while 53 critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 6,161 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 6,22,313, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,502 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 81,269.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,093. The positivity rate was 25.91 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 9,966 while the number of recoveries was 70,210.

