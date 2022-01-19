Left Menu

India's expert panel advises full approval for Covishield, Covaxin

The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee on Wednesday recommended full approval for Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines that have dominated the country's inoculation drive.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:33 IST
India's expert panel advises full approval for Covishield, Covaxin

The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee on Wednesday recommended full approval for Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines that have dominated the country's inoculation drive. Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, is produced in India by the Serum Institute of India. Covaxin, India's first home-grown coronavirus shot, was developed by privately owned Bharat Biotech.

The committee advised that the Drugs Controller General of India upgrade the status of the two shots from restricted use in emergencies for adults, the regulator said https://twitter.com/CDSCO_INDIA_INF/status/1483835012483284995?s=20 on Twitter. Covaxin and Covishield received emergency use authorisation in India in January 2021, with more than a combined 1.5 billion doses having been administered so far, according to government data.

The Serum Institute has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity of AstraZeneca's shots to as many as 240 million doses and is prepared to export "large volumes" from January, its CEO told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/indias-serum-could-export-20-30-mln-vaccine-doses-month-covax-says-ceo-2021-10-21 in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022