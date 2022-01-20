Left Menu

Brazil reports record high of daily covid cases

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-01-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 04:36 IST
Brazil reports record high of daily covid cases
Brazil reported 204,854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 338 new COVID-19 deaths. The South American country has now registered 23,416,748 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,855.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

