Brazil reports record high of daily covid cases

Brazil reported 204,854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 338 new COVID-19 deaths. The South American country has now registered 23,416,748 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,855.

