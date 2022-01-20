Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh's active cases shoot up to 1,020

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh has reported 185 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 23,885 while the active cases in the union territory has gone up to to 1,020, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from union territory on Wednesday, they said.

With the discharge of as many as 130 patients from hospitals in Ladakh, the total number of cured patients has surged to 22,643, they said.

Of the total of 185 fresh cases from Union territory, 158 such cases were reportfrom Leh district and 27 from Kargil district, they said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has surged to 1,020 including 848 in Leh and 172 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

